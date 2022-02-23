Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.56% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $25,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $39,269,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after purchasing an additional 110,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

