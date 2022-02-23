Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.78% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,618,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. 1,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

