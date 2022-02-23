Carbon Price Tops $0.0654 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $123,922.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00043767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.67 or 0.06987394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,846.23 or 1.00105766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00050115 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,716,890 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.