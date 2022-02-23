Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $29.30 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion and $1.82 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 20% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00198425 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001071 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023630 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022979 BTC.
- Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002114 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00394708 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059192 BTC.
About Cardano
According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
