Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will announce $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $90,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $120,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
CRDF opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $12.03.
Cardiff Oncology Company Profile
Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.
