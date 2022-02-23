Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.27

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.27 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 73104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CABGY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $856.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

