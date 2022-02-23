Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSV. B. Riley raised their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,656. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

