Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 125,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $823.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

