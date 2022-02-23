Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 125,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,656. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti increased their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

