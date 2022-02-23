Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

