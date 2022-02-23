Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Down 2.1%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ) shares dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Approximately 80,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,070,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.94 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50.

Get Castillo Copper alerts:

Castillo Copper Company Profile (LON:CCZ)

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cangai copper mine located in northern New South Wales; Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland; and various assets in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castillo Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castillo Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.