Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Down 2.1%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ) shares dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Approximately 80,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,070,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.94 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50.
Castillo Copper Company Profile (LON:CCZ)
