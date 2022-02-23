Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 2.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.81. The company had a trading volume of 78,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,392. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average of $205.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

