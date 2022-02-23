Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $186.57

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $186.57 and last traded at $187.13, with a volume of 134653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.21.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.