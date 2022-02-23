Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.75. 26,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,051,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.99.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
