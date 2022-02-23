Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.75. 26,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,051,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

