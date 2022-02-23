CBRE Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 38,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,936% compared to the typical volume of 1,256 call options.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $770,423 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,873,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,671,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

