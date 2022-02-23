CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $148.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

