Celo (CELO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67.99 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00006151 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $870.19 million and $67.99 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

