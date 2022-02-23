CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.21

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 434001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 11.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

