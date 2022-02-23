CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.21

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 434001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.09.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.
About CEMEX (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
