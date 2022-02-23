CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $6.40 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.
CX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.09.
Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. 504,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,869,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.09.
CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
