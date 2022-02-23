Centamin (TSE:CEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.66

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,311.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,239.20.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

