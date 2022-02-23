Centaur (CNTR) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $249,199.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00109885 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,764,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

