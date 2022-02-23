Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.61.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
In related news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CNC stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. Centene has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $86.81.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
