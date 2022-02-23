Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 17.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. Centene has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

