CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,712,000 after purchasing an additional 333,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

