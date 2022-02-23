CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

CNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

CNP traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,452. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,244,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,055 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,712,000 after purchasing an additional 333,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

