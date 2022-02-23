Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.60) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAML. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, February 4th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.01) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 227.50 ($3.09) on Wednesday. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 212 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 386 ($5.25). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 237.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £400.46 million and a PE ratio of 9.93.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

