Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.60) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAML. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, February 4th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.01) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 227.50 ($3.09) on Wednesday. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 212 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 386 ($5.25). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 237.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £400.46 million and a PE ratio of 9.93.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

