Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $237.10

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.10 ($3.22) and traded as low as GBX 220.71 ($3.00). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 229 ($3.11), with a volume of 228,494 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.01) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Monday, February 14th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.01) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.35) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £403.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.10.

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

