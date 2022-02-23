Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $4.12

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.02. Central Puerto shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.41.
About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
