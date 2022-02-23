Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $4.12

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.02. Central Puerto shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Central Puerto by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Central Puerto by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Central Puerto by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

