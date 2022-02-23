Centrality (CENNZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

