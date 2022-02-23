Centric Cash Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000742 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

