Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 239,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,775. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 3.01.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

