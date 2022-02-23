Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.78% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTN opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Cepton has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $80.16.

