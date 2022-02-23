Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 4,981 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $391,786,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,738,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,736,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares during the period.

SCZ opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.30 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

