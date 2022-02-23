Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,000.

SPYG opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

