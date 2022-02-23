Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 11,023 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 788,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,087,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

