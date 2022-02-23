Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,668 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38.

