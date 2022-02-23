Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,558 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $217.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.71. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.33 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

