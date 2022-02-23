Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,138.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,351 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

