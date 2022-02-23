Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.20 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV opened at $324.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.49. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.