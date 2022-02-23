Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.21 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

