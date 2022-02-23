Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $249.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $223.18 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.57 and a 200-day moving average of $266.66.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

