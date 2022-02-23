Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.48 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $138.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.