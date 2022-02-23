Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 15,018,014 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,424,000 after acquiring an additional 147,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

