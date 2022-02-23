Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 160.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 79,752 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $353.78 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.42. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.18.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

