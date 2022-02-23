Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,661 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.