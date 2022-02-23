Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $196.35 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.45 and a 200-day moving average of $237.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

