Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 2,520 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.