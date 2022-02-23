Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 114,610 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,610 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $50,135,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

