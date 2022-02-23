Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 81,601 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 127.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.73% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

