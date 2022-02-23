Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

