Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,741 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Argan worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Argan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Argan during the third quarter worth $536,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $593.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

